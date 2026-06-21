Attorney General Jay Jones Statement on Curtis v. Katz Opinion

RICHMOND, Va.– Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement after the Spotsylvania Circuit Court denied the plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction in Curtis v. Katz, a challenge to the assault weapons ban passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Spanberger.

“The Court’s decision today in Curtis v. Katz is an important step in ensuring that Virginia’s assault weapons ban will go into effect on July 1. The Commonwealth will defend against any appeal in this case and will continue to defend the assault weapons ban in every case to keep Virginians safe.”