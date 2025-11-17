Attorney General Miyares Celebrates TRIAD’s 31st Anniversary in Virginia

OAG Announces Largest Investment in TRIAD Program to Date

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares celebrated the 31st Anniversary of TRIAD in Virginia in Williamsburg. TRIAD is a program dedicated to improving relationships between community members, law enforcement, and senior citizens to better protect and serve Virginia’s seniors.

“Virginia is investing in the physical, emotional, and social well-being of our seniors. When older Virginians feel safe, connected, and valued, our entire Commonwealth grows stronger. By empowering, educating, and engaging them, we’re helping seniors stay active in their communities, improve their quality of life, and protect themselves from fraud, scams, and isolation,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “TRIAD’s success is a testament to what happens when state and local partners unite to safeguard our most vulnerable. As Virginia’s senior population continues to grow, so too will our efforts to protect and support them.”

The annual TRIAD Conference brought together chapters from across the Commonwealth, offering attendees the latest information on fraud prevention and senior safety, while celebrating more than three decades of service to Virginia’s seniors.

As part of the 31st anniversary celebration, Attorney General Miyares presented several awards to recognize outstanding TRIAD chapters and leaders:

Outstanding Service Through TRIAD: Orange County TRIAD

Orange County TRIAD TRIAD Event of the Year: Roanoke City TRIAD’s Senior Prom

Roanoke City TRIAD’s Senior Prom Rising Star TRIAD Chapter: Smyth County TRIAD

Smyth County TRIAD Law Enforcement Partner of the Year: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Distinguished TRIAD Leader of the Year: Minnie Sippio (Peninsula SALT Council & York-Poquoson TRIAD)

Minnie Sippio (Peninsula SALT Council & York-Poquoson TRIAD) Legislative Advocate Award: Delegate Carrie Coyner

Delegate Carrie Coyner Attorney General’s Choice Award: Top of Virginia TRIAD

Top of Virginia TRIAD The Jim Gilmore Award for TRIAD Excellence: Chickahominy Area TRIAD

Attorney General Miyares also celebrated the distribution of $70,000 in TRIAD grants to support the continued efforts of local chapters in protecting seniors. This marks the largest investment ever in the TRIAD Program by the Office of the Attorney General.