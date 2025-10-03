Attorney General Miyares Sues Zillow, Redfin Over Virginia Agreement

Zillow and Redfin’s Agreement Violates Antitrust Law, Eliminates Competition, and Will Decrease Search Quality for Virginia Renters Looking for Available Units

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today filed an antitrust lawsuit against Zillow and Redfin, alongside several other state attorneys general. The lawsuit alleges that Zillow’s $100 million payment to Redfin to stop competing for multifamily rental listings violates federal antitrust law and will harm both renters seeking to find available units and companies seeking to advertise their properties.

“This agreement between Zillow and Redfin not to compete is illegal,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Zillow paying Redfin to exit the market harms renters and property owners by taking away free market incentives to provide high-quality services that businesses and consumers rely on. My Office is suing to protect Virginians from this anticompetitive conduct.”

Zillow and Redfin executed an agreement in February 2025 in which Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to cease competing for multifamily housing listings, terminate its existing multifamily advertising contracts, and transition its customers to Zillow. This eliminated head-to-head competition between Zillow and Redfin in this market. As part of a separate agreement with a minimum $75 million payment in its first year, Redfin also agreed to list only Zillow’s multifamily rentals on its rental-search websites.

Attorney General Miyares’ Office worked closely with the Federal Trade Commission throughout Virginia’s investigation of this matter and the Office looks forward to ongoing cooperation with the FTC in this case. Virginia was joined by Arizona, Connecticut, New York, and Washington in filing the lawsuit.

The complaint, which asks the court to declare the agreements illegal and restore competition to the market by awarding injunctive relief including divestiture or restructuring of the businesses, was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria.