AUDIO/VIDEO STATEMENT: Warner on One-Year Anniversary of January 6

~ On the one-year anniversary of the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol:

“One year ago today, the world watched as a violent mob stormed and desecrated the U.S. Capitol in an effort to rob the American people of the sacred right to elect their President. Despite these insidious efforts, democracy prevailed due to the brave actions of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and members of the National Guard who put themselves in peril, saving many lives and in some cases, losing their own. It is my hope that we will continue to honor those who lost their lives by remembering that democracy must be upheld each and every day. We must realize that what happened on January 6 did not end on January 6. Efforts to sow doubts about the integrity of our elections are chipping away at the values upon which our nation was founded. As state legislatures across the country continue to exploit Donald Trump’s Big Lie to restrict access to the ballot, we must act to protect the right to vote and safeguard our democracy once more.”

Sen. Warner is a member of the Senate Rules Committee, which continues to examine the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Yesterday, Sen. Warner participated in the committee’s latest hearing on the Capitol Police response to the attack.