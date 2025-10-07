Audition for Purlie at Newport News Cultural Arts Center

The Downing-Gross Theater Company is pleased to announce auditions for its upcoming Mainstage production of Purlie, with performances scheduled for February 6–21, 2026. Auditions will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, and are open to singers and dancers of all experience levels.

Audition dates and times:

Singers: Saturday, Oct. 18 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dancers: Saturday, Oct. 18 | 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Performance dates:

Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 6–21, 2026

Friday performances are at 7 p.m.

Saturday performances are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Additional information:

Arrive 15 minutes early to complete audition forms.

Plan to stay for the entire audition or until dismissed by the director.

To secure an audition spot, please call 757-247-8950.

This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to be part of an exciting production, whether they are experienced performers or new to the stage. Purlie offers a welcoming environment for all.