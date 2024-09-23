Autumn in the Air: What Not to Miss at Free Festival at Mount Trashmore Park

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s fall festival returns for the second year Nov. 2.

Wear your flannel shirts, grab a cozy blanket and bring your whole family to the second annual Autumn in the Air festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Visit Mount Trashmore Park for a free, immersive family-friendly experience featuring food trucks, interactive exhibits, a beer garden and live performances.

Live Music

On the main stage, get ready for mix of folk, Americana and country music from a three-band lineup.

The Storyweavers: Interlacing true magic with Americana flair served with a side of Appalachian goodness, they are the winners of the 2024 Veer Music Awards in the Acoustic Folk category and feature an American Sign Language performance artist.

Cody Christian: As country singing man who is a native of Virginia, he brings his infectious melodies to the masses with songs that beautifully narrate the everyday life.

Robbie Bradshaw and the Counterclaims: Hailing from Portsmouth, Virginia, Robbie is known for his music which captures the essence of small-town nostalgia, blending vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion that explores the human experience. Together, this band amplifies storytelling with depth and nuance to each performance.

Check out your favorite bands on a custom Spotify Autumn in the Air playlist.

Beer Garden and Food Trucks

Sit back and relax on a haybale at the festival beer garden! Tickets will be available on-site for guests 21 and up with alcohol sales benefiting the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Foundation.

Grab a bite from local food truck vendors:

Sweet Tweets offers lumpia, hot dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, snow cones, and more.

offers lumpia, hot dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, snow cones, and more. Rio Good Food serves tacos, quesadillas, elote and more.

serves tacos, quesadillas, elote and more. Hot Mama’s Kitchen cooks up hamburgers, hotdogs, BBQ and sausage.

cooks up hamburgers, hotdogs, BBQ and sausage. Bear House Coffee brews coffee, teas, lattes and lemonade.

brews coffee, teas, lattes and lemonade. Potato Peeps serve everything potato including loaded baked potatoes and fries.

serve everything potato including loaded baked potatoes and fries. Sweet Life Cupcakery has funnel cakes, fried Oreos, cotton candy and caramel apples.

Yard Games and the Field of Fun

Fall into autumn-inspired yard games including pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic tac toe, pumpkin ring toss, Connect 4 and corn hole. Thrill-seekers among us can’t resist Killin’ Pine’s mobile axe throwing or climb a 24-foot outdoor climbing wall.

Children of all ages are invited to join your favorite mascots, Barks & Rex, at the Field of Fun! Enjoy inflatable axe throwing, a sensory zone and a petting zoo provided Teeny Tiny Farm. New this year includes glitter tattoos and a nine-hole mini golf course.

Treetopia and the Enchanted Forest

Experience Treetopia and the enchanted forest to learn about the importance of trees in Virginia Beach and take home a free sapling while supplies last!

While you’re there, enjoy educational displays and activities from Park & Landscape Services, Bee City USA, Tree Stewards and Southeastern Tree Forestry VA.

Autumn in the Air t-shirts and sweatshirts are available to order online with proceeds benefiting the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Foundation.

Capture memories you’ll cherish and use the hashtags #VBParksRec and #AutumnInTheAir for a chance to be highlighted on our social media channels. This is a fun filled day that you won’t want to miss! For more information about Autumn in the Air, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/AITA.

Contact Information