Avelo Airlines Lands at Newport News / Williamsburg Airport with Two Nonstop Routes to the Sunshine State

Avelo Airlines today announced it will begin serving Newport News this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Florida. Avelo will begin serving Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Oct. 19 and Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Oct. 20 from the Newport News Williamsburg Airport (PHF). Introductory fares start at $29 at www.AveloAir.com. The airline offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. Avelo is celebrating its announcement of service to Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport by giving away 100 tickets in the Fly PHF Sweepstakes. A total of 50 winners will receive a pair of roundtrip tickets to fly on any Avelo route. Sweepstakes entry details and rules are available at AveloAir.com/FlyPHFSweepstakes. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com.