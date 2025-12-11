Avio USA Selects Virginia for Solid Rocket Facility

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Avio USA Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of leading global aerospace company, Avio S.p.A., has chosen Virginia as the location for a new advanced manufacturing facility. The planned 860,000-sq-ft facility will produce solid rocket motors for defense tactical and strategic propulsion as well as commercial space propulsion sectors. Avio USA’s investment, which will be up to approximately $500 million, is supported by its Italian parent Avio S.p.A. based on its recent 400-million-euro capital raise. Final approvals and the site-selection announcement are expected to be completed early next year.

“I want to thank Avio USA for choosing Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Today’s announcement marks another exciting milestone for our aerospace and defense industry. Avio USA’s decision to build a new rocket motor manufacturing facility here is both an important investment in America’s national security infrastructure and underscores Avio USA’s confidence in Virginia.”

“As we enter a new chapter for the Commonwealth, Avio’s commitment to Virginia demonstrates the future we’re building — innovative, competitive, and rooted in strong partnerships,” said Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger. “This kind of investment leverages Virginia’s strengths, and I’m committed to continuing the momentum of creating good jobs and fostering sustainable growth for the Commonwealth.”

“This factory will help to contribute needed capacity for solid rocket motors today and into the future, meeting critical National Security requirements,” said VADM (Ret.) James Syring, CEO of Avio USA. “We are extremely excited about the opportunities in the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to working closely with both the Commonwealth and local governments to facilitate bringing the new factory to life.”

“Avio looks forward to establishing on U.S. soil a solid rocket motor production facility to contribute in strengthening the U.S. industrial base by providing decades of experience in engineering and manufacturing,” said Avio S.p.A. CEO Giulio Ranzo. “In particular, we are thankful for the Commonwealth and local governments’ warm welcome for our project and count on their future support for effective execution.”

“This project will not only strengthen America’s leadership in space and defense technology, but it will bring high-quality jobs and long-term economic growth to our region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “We’re proud to support this expansion and look forward to the opportunities it will create for families and businesses across our state.”

“Virginia’s success in advanced manufacturing is rooted in our talented workforce and the strong partnerships between state, local, and private-sector leaders,” said Delegate Luke Torian, chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission and chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “Avio’s investment in Virginia is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to support innovation, expand opportunity, and build a more competitive future for the Commonwealth.”

“Avio’s investment in a new rocket motor manufacturing facility will bring highly skilled jobs, advanced technology, and long-term opportunity to the Commonwealth,” said Senator L. Louise Lucas, vice chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission and chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. “I’m proud of the collaboration that made this possible and delighted to welcome Avio to the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Avio USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Avio S.p.A., a global company with a long history in aerospace and defense technology. Founded in 1912 and headquartered near Rome, Italy, Avio S.p.A. specializes in the design, development, and production of space launch systems and propulsion components.

In 2022, the company established Avio USA Inc. in Arlington, Virginia, to focus on the rapidly growing North American market. Avio USA is operating since 2024 under a Special Security Agreement with the Department of War.

The Avio group also has facilities in Italy, France, the United States, and at the European Spaceport in French Guiana.