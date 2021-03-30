Avoid COVID Vaccine Scams

As the COVID vaccine becomes more readily available, criminals are taking advantage of the public demand. The FBI and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) encourage the public to be aware of scams to protect themselves and their families. Several fraud schemes have emerged, including advertisements or offers promising early access to a COVID-19 vaccine for a fee, or callers requiring irrelevant personal or financial information to register for a vaccine appointment. A COVID-19 vaccine is always free and no legitimate source will try to sell you a vaccine. Virginia state and local agencies will not ask for a social security number or immigration status. Health care providers may ask for insurance information, but your vaccination is not dependent on your insurance status, meaning you do not need insurance to get a vaccine. Since calls to schedule vaccine appointments could come from a variety of sources, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to answer their phone, even when they do not recognize the number. If the call is coming from the statewide call center, the number should show up as 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682; however, the call could also be coming from your local health department, a local pharmacy or other private providers or partners. If you are asked to visit a website or give information online, make sure the website or email ends in “gov.” You should never pay to get a vaccine, nor should you pay to get your name on a vaccine waiting list. If you have already received your vaccine, the VDH encourages you NOT to post a photo of your CDC vaccination card on social media. These cards may contain your name, date of birth and the location where you received your vaccine. Criminals can use these images to steal your identity and commit fraud. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Virginia, visit the VDH website. Report possible fraud to the FBI at ic3.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also contact the Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 1-800-552-9963.