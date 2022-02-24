Award-Winning Illustrator Oge Mora to Hold Children’s Workshop and Book Talk at Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL)

By: Virginia Beach

Collage artist and storyteller Oge Mora will visit VBPL’s Central Library on March 12, 2022, to present a children’s workshop from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and a talk with Q&A session and book signing opportunity from 2-3 p.m. The events are free and open to children in grades one to five and their parents or caregivers. Seating is limited and online registration is required.

Mora’s picture book, “Thank You, Omu!” was a Caldecott Honor, Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Award winner, and Ezra Jack Keats Book Award recipient. Her second book, “Saturday,”won the 2020 Boston Globe—Horn Book Picture Book Award. Mora was named to the Forbes 2021 “30 Under 30” list in Arts & Style.



Mora’s visit to VBPL is made possible by the Virginia Beach Library Foundation, which received the 2021 Maureen Hayes Award from the Association for Library Services for Children and a sponsorship from Dollar Tree.