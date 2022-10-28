Axsom Martial Arts is a karate training facility located at 11006 Warwick Blvd, in the Warwick Village Shopping Center. The business opened its doors on Jan. 11, 2011, and is owned and operated by Newport News native John Axsom.

Axsom was introduced to karate at 9 years old when he attended his first karate class. In junior high, he took an entrepreneurship class and, as his final project, created a business concept for a karate training facility. As part of his project he created business cards, which he still has to this day.

After graduating college and teaching with Newport News Public Schools, John’s junior high project became a reality and he started his business. Axsom Martial Arts teaches traditional Shorin-ryu Karate-do. The classes are for all abilities and ages, ranging from 3 years to adults. Axsom’s main areas of focus are Waza (drills), Kata (forms), Kumite (fighting), Kihon (basics), and Kobudo (weapons). Their association is called the Shorinkan, which means “House of the Small Forest,” and the dojo’s (training facility) name is Oushi-Musu no Yakata, which means “House of the Bull-Moose.” There are over 100 students and nine world champions that train at Axsom. Three students are sponsored by international companies such as Adidas and SMAI.

Axsom Martial Arts continues to expand and John has plans of moving to a larger location. In his work as the Director of AAU karate and national team coach, John strives to increase the visibility of the sport with the ultimate goal of producing 70 – 80 world champions.