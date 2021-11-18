Back Away from the Sink, Grease Grinch!

He’s a mean one, the Grease Grinch, which is why you should avoid having him over for turkey and pumpkin pie this holiday.

When leftover cooking oil and greasy food scraps are washed into the kitchen drain or disposal, “It will clog in a blink! It will gunk up your pipes! It will stink up your sink!”

Not only are sewer overflows and backups an inconvenience for Hampton Roads residents, they impact the environment by contaminating local waterways and harming wildlife and aquatic species.

When food particles get washed down the drain, they cling to the pipe walls and restrict water flow. This can lead to sewage backups in your home or a sanitary sewer overflow in the street.

The idea is to avoid putting greasy, oily leftovers down the sink at all. Instead, follow these un-Grinchy tips: