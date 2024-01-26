Bank On Hampton Roads Opens Registration for Spring Financial Empowerment Classes

Bank On Hampton Roads, in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services, is offering open enrollment for financial education classes scheduled to start in February. The five-month program offers training in how to create a spending plan, improve credit scores, pay off debt, build savings and more. The course provides in-person and virtual options.

In-Person Classes: All classes will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

First Saturday of each month starting Feb. 3

Slover Public Library – 235 East Plume St., Norfolk

Slover Public Library – 235 East Plume St., Norfolk Second Saturday of each month starting Feb. 10

Major Hillard Library – 824 Old George Washington Highway, N., Chesapeake

Major Hillard Library – 824 Old George Washington Highway, N., Chesapeake Third Saturday of each month starting Feb. 17

Revive Community (at Calvary Revival Church) – 5755 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk

Virtual Classes: All classes will be held from 6-8 p.m.

Second Wednesday of each month starting Feb. 14

Third Tuesday of each month starting Feb. 20

Fourth Thursday of each month starting Feb. 22

Bank On is a free five-month financial literacy program that began in the Hampton Roads area in 2012. The course combines classroom instruction with financial coaching to help participants become financially empowered and feel confident in making sound financial decisions.