Bank On Virginia Beach Offers Free Online Courses to Master Your Money

Bank On Virginia Beach, in partnership with Beach Municipal Federal Credit Union, will offer a series of free online courses to help individuals and families manage their finances in these difficult times. Anyone interested should sign up at this link. Registration is required and capacity is limited. The following classes are available:

Navigating Shallow Waters: Staying afloat when your money is low May 19, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. May 21, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Charting Your Course: Savings, budgeting and spending plans May 27, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. May 29, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Negotiating with Creditors: How to avoid negative credit reporting June 2, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. June 4, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

ABCs of Credit: Understanding credit and how it impacts your everyday life June 10, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. June 12, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



This series of stand-alone events is designed to help families address the financial uncertainty brought on by COVID-19. Participants will leave with a better understanding of their financial choices and the impacts of the decisions they make. For more information, please visit bankonhr.org.