Local Lighting Company Tasked with Illuminating an Icon

Battleship Wisconsin to be Transformed for the Holiday Season

Norfolk, Va.- A local lighting design company has begun work on its most

ambitious project to date – illuminating the last and largest battleship

built by the United States Navy. Chesapeake-based Blue Steel Lighting

Design is tasked with designing and installing more than 250,000 outdoor

holiday lights and projections as part of Nauticus’ new experience,

WinterFest on the Wisconsin. The six-week festival opens on November 21,

giving the team just one week to complete the installation.

“This ship is enormous,” said Jeremy Kilgore, owner of Blue Steel Lighting

Design. “We’ve been planning since July, but it’s hard to get a sense of

the scale until you’re onboard and setting the light forms in place.

We’re so grateful for the amazing opportunity though. It’s been a really

tough year for the event community.” WinterFest on the Wisconsin will

feature a walk-through light trail that includes a forest of 100 trees on

the ship’s bow, giant candy structures, drums, musical notes and presents.

The Battleship Wisconsin’s guns – the largest cannons built by the U.S.

Navy – will be transformed into six massive candy canes.

“This is a huge, complex project,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus’

executive director. “My challenge to the lighting team was to think of

this ship as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It has to be that

iconic.”

Blue Steel Lighting Design will be onboard each day/night leading to the

grand illumination on Saturday, November 21 at 5:30PM. WinterFest on the

Wisconsin will also feature live entertainment, holiday displays, and a

lighted sailboat parade on the Elizabeth River each Saturday evening. At

the conclusion of each parade, Santa will arrive by boat. WinterFest on

the Wisconsin is primarily an outdoor event, offering guests a safe,

open-concept experience to enjoy the holidays and will run through Dec.

31st.

For more information, visit

www.nauticus.org/winterfest<http://www.nauticus.org/winterfest> . The

experience is brought to the community by the Nauticus Foundation, a

nonprofit 501(c)3 developed to support the mission and activities of Nauticus. Nauticus’ mission is to benefit the community through education,

impactful experiences and by sharing access to maritime resources.