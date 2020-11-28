November 13, 2020 – 5:30pm to January 3, 2021 – 10:00pm

LOCATION

2nd Street & the Boardwalk

Drive your vehicle ON THE BOARDWALK through Nautical, Holiday, and Adventure Lands with a soundtrack signal playing traditional Holiday music on your vehicle’s radio. Festive fish, musical crabs, and hard-working elves – all in brightly colored lights against the moonlit Atlantic Ocean – are the stars of BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach. They are joined by light-up Santa and a 40-foot tall Christmas tree erected on the beach and in the beautiful parks along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. The light display includes archways along the entire length of the spectacular light display with fish swimming overhead and spectacular light tunnels to drive through. Military tributes to the region’s strong Armed Forces community are featured prominently throughout the display.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE.

Tickets for Holiday Lights at the Beach are good for any day! There is no specific day you have to attend unless you have purchased a Military Monday ticket, and those are good for any Monday.

All vehicles enter the Boardwalk through the Holiday Lights at the Beach main entrance on Atlantic Avenue at 2nd Street.

Vehicle queue on Atlantic Avenue begins at 21st Street.

All vehicles must observe traffic regulations posted on the boardwalk.

Tickets are subject to availability.

No refunds on purchased tickets.

Light show is held rain or shine. Show may be suspended or postponed due to severe weather or in case of severe weather forecast. Follow Live! On Atlantic on Facebook and Instagram for weather updates.

All vehicles must be properly registered and insured to operate in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

All vehicles must observe the posted speed limit.

Pedestrians are prohibited on the Boardwalk during light show.

Passengers must remain in vehicle at all times and vehicles are prohibited from parking on the Boardwalk.

These regulations do not alter or change State or City laws in any manner and guests are subject to all applicable State or City laws.

“At BayPort, we are committed to investing in our communities. Part of that investment is working with our community partners to provide family-friendly experiences to all of Hampton Roads. That is why we are excited to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Holiday Lights at the Beach along the beautiful Virginia Beach Boardwalk” – President/CEO, Jim Mears

MAKE IT A NIGHT OUT

Families are encouraged to enjoy everything the Virginia Beach Resort features by Holiday-bundling BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach with dinner at one of the many fine restaurants or a visit to one of the exciting attractions at the Oceanfront. For information and specials, visit Atlantic Avenue Association’s website at www.atlanticavevb.com.



BEST FAMILY HOLIDAY EVENT

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach has been named one of the Southeast Tourism Society’s “Top 20 November Events” and one of American Bus Association’s “Top 100 Events in North America”! More than 20,000 families a year make this unique light show a part of their holiday celebration. This “Fanta-Sea” of lights will dazzle and amaze holiday visitors and locals alike.