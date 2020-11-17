BayPort Credit Union Sponsors ﻿Young Adult Police Commission

BayPort Credit Union made a generous donation of $10,000 to sponsor the Newport News Police Department’s (NNPD) Young Adult Police Commission (YAPC). The charitable contribution was made through the Newport News Police Foundation and will be used to further develop the YAPC program and expand current offerings. The YAPC was established in 2018 to offer positive engagement and learning opportunities between the NNPD and youth in the city. The YAPC meets weekly (virtually during the pandemic) to participate in activities that help build relationships and encourage open dialogue about challenges and ideas. Members of the YAPC offer valuable input on how the NNPD can better understand and address issues and concerns young people face on a daily basis. BayPort Credit Union President/CEO Jim Mears presented the check to Amanda Wroten, executive director of the Newport News Police Foundation. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, Lt. Melissa Morgan with the department’s Community and Youth Outreach Division, as well as Young Adult Police Commissioners Olivia Horvath and Lavender Oman were on hand to help accept the gift. For more information on the Young Adult Police Commissioners Program, contact Lt. Morgan at morganmk@nnva.gov.