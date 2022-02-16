BayPort Wants to Invest in Your Education

BayPort believes that everyone deserves to be happy, healthy, and financially wise. A key part of this is continued education and having the knowledge and training you need to thrive in the workplace. The BayPort Foundation is offering 10 different scholarships to the communities they serve. Their service area includes the entire Virginia Peninsula and Southside Hampton Roads. Scholarships are available to high school seniors, participating Student-Run Credit Unions (SRCUs) high school seniors, college students, and full-time working professionals going back to school. Applications will be evaluated on the following criteria: GPA, academic achievements, financial need, school and community involvement, and a written essay. Applicants must be pursuing a degree or certification at an accredited college, university, or technical school. The deadline for submissions for the 2022-2023 academic year is March 31, 2022. Over $100,000 in college scholarships will be awarded, so don’t miss this exciting opportunity. Get all the details on the BayPort Foundation website.