B&C Seafood at Seafood Industrial Park

As many small businesses struggle to navigate the turbulent financial waters created in the wake of COVID-19, B&C Seafood has managed to buoy their business and the community’s access to quality seafood at reasonable prices, both curbside and contactless.

B&C has eight ocean-going fishing vessels and regularly lands fresh sea scallops at their facility while sourcing other quality seafood products. With declining markets and land-based meat supplies becoming limited due to coronavirus, B&C Seafood found a way to keep product moving and offer the local community a superior source of protein through retail sale of its products.

Sea scallops, shrimp, whiting, flounder and snow crab legs are available for purchase by the pound (two pound bags for shrimp) and contactless pick-up. View the menu on the B&C Seafood Facebook page and call 757-244-8600 to place an order. B&C Seafood is l ocated at 205 Jefferson Ave. in the Seafood Industrial Park.