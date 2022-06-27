Beam Signing Celebration at Tech Center

In a celebration to mark significant progress on Building Two at Tech Center Research Park, a beam signing ceremony was held last week with officials from Virginia Tech, W.M. Jordan, Newport News Economic Development Authority, and the City. This is the second of multiple planned research facilities in the park. The 80,000-square-foot Building Two will include office space with flexible leasing options, access to research-grade internet connectivity, co-working and Tech Center collaborative amenities. Future planned development for Tech Center Research Park features an open drill field green space and an amphitheater for entertainment. Tech Center Research Park, an extension of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, is situated next to the Marketplace at Tech Center, which has over 250,000 square-feet of retail and restaurant offerings, Onelife Fitness Center, and Venture Apartments. In the heart of Newport News, Tech Center is adjacent to Jefferson Lab and City Center at Oyster Point, and just south of the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport and the Patrick Henry retail corridor.

For more information visit techcenterva.com and innovateattechcenterva.com.