Beauty, Brains, and Balance

By: Kurtis Alston

Growing up in the city of Goldsboro, NC with a population of 36,437, the lovely Brandi Matthews had made the best of the opportunities she was given. As a black woman, she has conquered more than society expected. Overcoming challenges, beating the odds, and being a living testimony, she has had her fair share of challenges. Matthews said,” …, I would say one of my biggest challenges would be letting uncertainty stop me. Fear of the unknown can be “What if this does not work” or even “What if this does work” I have to remind myself of all the times I took leaps of faith and landed on my feet. I also appreciate the times when I did not… it only helped me get better at my landing! In those moments it is hard to think positively and sometimes we talk ourselves out of the things that we want or delay them finding us! My fix: JUMP GIRL JUMP!”

After graduating from Goldsboro High School, she continued her educational journey at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University but she transferred and graduated from Elizabeth City State University with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.



“Life is a road with a bunch of twists and turns,” Matthews said “In those twists and turns I am motivated by the fact that I have survived 100% of my worst days! I am motivated by the results I see from the work I have done and the purpose I know I have in my life. Every day I am given is proof of that! I have more work to do!” said Matthews. Matthews is very proud of being initiated into the Delta Chi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority inc. One step further, she went to obtain her master of arts in human services counseling. Matthews is adding more tools to her belt, as she is set to graduate this May from Fayetteville Technical Community College in the funeral service program.



Having perfect balance, she is a certified group fitness instructor, notary, and founder of Perfectly Imperfect, which is a girls group for teen girls aged 12-18. She is also the founder & creator of the Blessing Box of Goldsboro, and an instructor for Wayne Community College where she teaches employability & life skills. In November of 2019, Brandi was elected as the first African American woman to serve on the Goldsboro City Council. She is affiliated with several organizations, initiatives, and community service organizations. In such a short time, Matthews already has some things to knock off of her list.



Matthews is looking forward to completing her funeral service program in May 2021. She also hopes to successfully pass the State Board to become a licensed funeral director and begin working alongside my brother. She also has plans in getting involved in her community, including having a yard sale and building a garden.



“I have a couple more years on the City Council and I never make promises of what I am going to get done. However, I do promise to continue doing my very best and ensure that each vote I cast is done solely with not only my residents but all of Goldsboro residents in mind.”

Matthews is currently writing an affirmation book that she hopes will be finish and available by the end of May. “I want to learn how to swim and move into a house that I can call my very own! Lastly, I look forward to becoming a wife and a mother!” To keep track of councilwoman Matthews, her Facebook is councilwoman Brandi Matthews.





