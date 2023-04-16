Beauty of Newport News Highlighted by WorldAtlas

Newport News is known for our incredible sunsets, breathtaking water views, unique landmarks, and fun attractions. We are receiving national attention, as WorldAtlas recently recognized Newport News as one of the nine most beautiful cities in Virginia.

In the feature, WorldAtlas mentions the city’s natural beauty while also highlighting our history. They say, “The history of the city is preserved in many of its original buildings and homes, as well as attractions like old battle sites, monuments, and museums.” The article shares that the beauty of the communities creates a variety of opportunities for residents and visitors.

Our city’s commitment to investing in our parks and creating experiences for guests is also recognized. WorldAtlas states, “The city has taken full advantage of the natural beauty of its location and invested heavily in developing . . . other outdoor recreation possibilities like hiking, mountain biking, boating, and fishing.” For complete information on all of the city’s parks, events, and recreational opportunities, visit nnparks.com.

Read the “9 Most Beautiful Cities in Virginia” article and learn more about what makes every community unique on the WorldAtlas website.