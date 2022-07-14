Become Part of the Transformation Taking Place in Newport News!

If you haven’t been downtown or to the city’s Southeast Community lately, you have to come check out the incredible changes taking place! The city is being transformed with new housing options, restaurants, community services, and more. Events, including many in The Yard District, encourage people to rediscover this important part of our city. These exciting changes are also creating employment opportunities! To fill critical positions, the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority is partnering with Breeden Construction to host a Job Fair next Friday, July 22 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center, which is located at 550 30th Street. Representatives from the Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Breeden Construction will be on site to share details on open positions. Interviews may take place during the event; guests are asked to bring resumes and dress to impress. Leaders from Newport News YouthBuild will be on-hand to share information on the program and how young people ages 16-24 can become involved. Participants in Newport News YouthBuild earn money while receiving training, hands-on experience, and industry credentials in construction and the trades. To learn more, visit the Newport News YouthBuild website. Registration for the Job Fair is not required. The event is free and open to all, and a “Grab and Go” breakfast will be provided.