Beer & Whiskey Making in the Old & New Worlds SCNN Bridges Newport News and Ireland

For two years, Sister Cities Newport News (SCNN) has been working toward a formal partnership between Carrigaline, County Cork, Ireland, and Newport News. Join SCNN on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5-7 p.m., as it announces the final steps in sistering with Carrigaline while exploring whiskey and beer making with the experts at Ironclad Distilleryand Coastal Fermentory – both located on 23rd Street in the downtown Newport News Yard District.

The event begins with informational tours and tastings at both the brewery and distillery, followed by details from SCNN’s Irish Exploratory Committee about the future sistering with Ireland, and how those interested can support the project.

$﻿10 Members / $20 non-members

Event open only to those 21 and over

REGISTRATION requested

Coincidently, Ironclad Distillery and Coastal Fermentory rest near the site of Maries Mount, the 1621 homestead of Irish immigrant Daniel Gookin. Learn more about the history of these early Irish immigrants from historian Luke Pecoraro, Ph.D.