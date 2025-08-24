‘Beetle Mania’ Exhibit Offers Art, Science, and Family Fun

“Beetle Mania: Science, Arts, and the World of Beetles” opens Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Downing-Gross Cultural Art Center, located at 2410 Wickham Ave. The exhibit kicks off with a free public reception from 12-3:30 p.m. The event includes a screening of “A Bug’s Life” at noon, an exclusive first look at the exhibit, and a meet-and-greet with the artist. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite beetle for a chance to win a themed gift basket. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit combines colorful, textured artworks with interactive science features. Visitors can explore beetle metamorphosis, pollination, and symbiosis through ceramics, paintings, and more. Hands-on elements include giant floor puzzles, microscopes, and photo opportunities.

A free Family Day event will follow on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 12-3 p.m. Highlights include a live beetle presentation by the Virginia Living Museum, beetle-themed games, balloon animals, face painting, and more.