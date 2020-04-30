Beloved Inglewood Parks & Recreation Commissioner Chairman, WILLIE AGEE Passed on April 27, 2020

Monday evening, The City of Inglewood Mayor James Butts announced the passing of longtime Parks and Recreation Commissioner Chairman Willie Agee. Mr. Agee passed away after contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus while being treated for lung cancer at VA hospitals in Long Beach. Agee served proudly in the U.S. Army deployed during the Korean War, he was a combat veteran. He was the foremost advocate for the renovation and reopening of the playhouse at Edward Vincent Park, thereby prompting the Mayor and Council to rename the Inglewood Playhouse – THE WILLIE AGEE PLAYHOUSE – in recognition of his community service and leadership.

Willie E. Agee was widely known as Mr. Inglewood. Most who knew him closely called him simply ‘Agee’. He came to Inglewood in the late ’50s and was a 54 year resident of Inglewood. When he passed he was a proud 90 years old. He has served the City and three mayors as a commissioner for 26 years on the Parks and Recreation Commission with the last 13 years as the Chairman.

He was very proud of his residency in the City and the growth and development Mayor Butts, whom he regarded as a son, and the City Council were bringing to its landscape. He was committed to attendance at weekly City Council meetings and known for saying whenever and wherever he brought remarks,

“I live in the beautiful City of Inglewood.”

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Willie Agee Playhouse can be sent to:

Inglewood Community Services

One Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90301

(Reference “For Willie Agee Playhouse” in the memo section of your check)

**A Memorial for Mr. Agee will take place at the Playhouse

once it is safe to resume gathering. Details TBA.**