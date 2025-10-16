Ben’s Original Recalls Ready Rice Due to Stone Contamination

Ben’s Original is initiating a voluntary recall in the United States on a limited number of Ben’s Original Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice products due to the possible presence of small, naturally occurring stones originating from the rice farm. These small stones pose possible risk of oral or digestive tract injury if consumed.

This recall is limited only to the batch codes and best by dates listed in the table below, both of which can be found on the bottom seal of the back of the package. Impacted retailers are not limited to those listed below as additional retailers may have purchased products distributed by Associated Grocers, C&S, and Dot Foods from August through September.

Item Description Batch Code Best By Date Retailers Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice 533ELGRV22 8/2026 534ALGRV22 8/2026 HEB Ben’s Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice 534AMGRV22 8/2026 Target 534BMGRV22 8/2026 534DMGRV22 8/2026 HEB Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice 533BMGRV22 8/2026 533CLGRV22 8/2026 United Markets 533CMGRV22 8/2026 HEB, Amazon, Piggly Wiggly

This is an isolated issue limited to these batches— no other Ben’s Original™ products are affected. In line with our commitment to transparency and trust, we are taking action to remove the impacted products from the stores where they were sent and to notify consumers.

There have been no reports of injury or illness to date regarding the potentially impacted product. If you believe you have purchased this product, please do not consume it. Contact Ben’s Original Consumer Care to initiate a return and to address any questions at 1-800-548-6253 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST) Saturday and Sunday.

