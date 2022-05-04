Best Practices to Follow for Solid Waste Pickup

By: City of Newport News

The City of Newport News collects household trash, bulk/brush debris and recyclable material on a prescribed schedule. To ensure your trash is collected on your scheduled pickup day, please remember to follow these guidelines:

Containers and bulk debris must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day. Trash/recycling lids must be closed to prevent spilling. All containers and bulk waste must be placed at least 3 feet apart and away from vehicles, poles and other fixed objects.

Bulk garbage cannot be more than what would fit into the back of two standard size passenger pick-up trucks (approximately 6 cubic yards). Bulk debris and recycling are picked up every other week on most streets. Contractor construction debris and glass are some examples of items that are not eligible for collection. Please check the City’s website to confirm your collection schedule.

Black trash bags or any bagged household trash should never be placed at the curb. Styrofoam is not recyclable and should be placed in your garbage container.

Clear plastic bags of yard debris are allowed as bulk debris. Tree limbs must be cut to 6 feet (or less) in length and must be at least 6 inches (or less) in diameter.

Appliances / white goods that are placed curbside need to be scheduled for collection. Call 757-933-2311 to schedule your appointment. Appliances and televisions can be taken to the Recovery Operations Center at 520 Atkinson Blvd for recycling.

The Recovery Operations Center holds Household Hazardous Waste collection events on a quarterly basis and the next event scheduled for Saturday, June 11. Latex paint is accepted, daily.

The Recovery Operations Center is a resource for those who pay the solid waste fee and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information or questions about garbage, recycling or bulk waste collections, contact 311 at 757-933-2311 or 311@nnva.gov, or visit nnva.gov/708/Solid-Waste.