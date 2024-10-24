Bethany Named to VML Board of Directors

Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany has been elected to serve the Board of Directors of the Virginia Municipal League (VML), an organization dedicated to promoting effective local government throughout the Commonwealth. This appointment underscores his commitment to enhancing municipal services and addressing the needs of the community.

The VML represents cities, towns, and counties throughout Virginia, providing valuable resources, advocacy, and education to enhance local governance. As a board member, Vice Mayor Bethany will engage in discussions on key issues affecting local governments, including infrastructure, public safety, and economic development.

Vice Mayor Bethany is currently the youngest person serving on the Board of Directors.

