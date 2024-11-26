Beware of False Marketers, Plumbers, Water Testers

Newport News Waterworks ensures the safety of all our customers on the Peninsula by adhering to these standards of practice:

Waterworks employees will not enter your home unless you have scheduled an appointment through Customer Service. Waterworks personnel rarely show up to a home without prior notification except for repairs or meter service, which would NOT require entry to a home.

Waterworks employees will not come to your house and request a payment.

Waterworks personnel will always provide official identification or credentials. Waterworks staff carry City of Newport News employee ID cards, wear uniforms with the Waterworks insignia, and drive identifiable Waterworks vehicles.

Waterworks does NOT have contracts with companies or contractors for water testing or plumbing services.

If you have any doubts or questions about anyone who claims to represent Newport News Waterworks, before letting anyone into your home, please call Waterworks Customer Service at 757-926-1000 or our Emergency Dispatch line at 757-234-4800 to confirm an employee’s identity.