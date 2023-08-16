Beware of Water Testing False Advertising

By: City of Newport News

Newport News Waterworks has been made aware of free in-home water test kits being sent to residents via U.S. Mail offering a water quality analysis.

Please be advised that these test kits are not from Newport News Waterworks, nor does Waterworks contract with outside companies for residential water testing services.

Newport News Waterworks is committed to providing a reliable supply of high-quality drinking water to its customers. Your drinking water is treated and tested using state-of-the-art equipment and advanced procedures, and it meets or surpasses state and federal standards.

For more information about the quality of your drinking water, please read the official Annual Water Quality Report.

If you have questions, call Waterworks Customer Service at 757-926-1000.