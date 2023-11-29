Beyond the Canvas: New Exhibitions at the Torggler

The Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center at Christopher Newport University invites visitors to explore the compelling narratives of two distinct bodies of work through dynamic new exhibitions. From now through March 24, peruse Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village and Bio-Myths.

Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village is a retrospective celebration of the life and legacy of Richmond native Benjamin Wigfall, a pioneering artist, educator, and advocate for arts equality and founder of Communications Village, a community art space in Kingston, New York. Wigfall’s stellar artistic achievements achievements, as well as his lifelong commitment to building community, are topics addressed in the exhibition.

Bio-Myths introduces the work of contemporary photographer Nakeya Brown, a Maryland-based artist exploring the history and material culture of African-American beauty products. Through a decade’s worth of photographs, Brown weaves together a visual narrative that captures the spaces, textures, emotions, and memories associated with these products. Her still life compositions aim to create intergenerational portals, delving into the bio-mythographic, cultural, and historical contexts of Black womanhood.

Complementing these main gallery exhibitions is Persistence of Memory, a group exhibition in the William Grace Community Gallery. Featuring five artists: Sherman Edwards (Hampton); Jordan Hinton (Newport News); Rondall “RJ” James (Williamsburg); Lucy Kilpatrick (Richmond); and Gia Labidi (Norfolk). This exhibition spans sculpture, painting, and printmaking. The artists explore the intricate ways in which memories exist within minds, materials, and art objects, blurring the lines between abstraction and figuration.

All exhibitions are free and open to the public. The Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center (1 Avenue of the Arts) is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon-5 p.m.