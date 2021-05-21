BGR8 Fitness is a health and fitness studio designed to empower and assist individuals on their quest to achieve a healthier lifestyle. The studio, owned and operated by Sean Harrison, is located at 7000 Warwick Blvd.

Harrison, a Newport News native, was a high school athlete and became interested in fitness at a young age. Years later, during his time as a longshoreman, he experienced an injury and decided to start gravitating toward his passion and love of fitness. He began delving deeper into a multi-layered approach to health that includes the mind, body and spirit working together. Harrison decided to start his business after being inspired by his late mother, Andrea Harrison, and realizing he wanted to open a fitness facility that included youth development.

BGR8 Fitness opened its doors in October of 2020, located five minutes from where Harrison grew up. The business serves all age groups from youth to adults and offers a variety of workout methods that include elements such as sports performance, resistance and circuit training. BGR8 offers both group and personal training to clients. Group fitness sessions take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays along with Saturday Boot Camp and are inclusive of all fitness levels. Personal training sessions are one on one workouts and are customized to help clients achieve their individual goals.

Harrison is also certified in plant based diets through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and provides a variety of holistic offerings at the facility such as organic cold pressed juices, yoga classes, mindful meditation sessions and nutritional coaching.

For more information about BGR8 Fitness, visit bgr8fitness.com.