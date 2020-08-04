Biden for President Statement on Trump Golfing in Virginia As Commonwealth Surpasses 90,000 COVID Cases, Faces Hurricane Threat

Today, in response to Trump visiting his Virginia golf course on the day Virginia surpassed 90,000 COVID cases and declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, Biden for President Virginia State Director Chris Bolling released the following statement:

“As Virginians face the grim milestone of 90,000 COVID cases in the Commonwealth and the threat from Hurricane Isaias, President Trump is spending his day playing golf. This comes at a time when many Virginia families are worried and anxious about the multiple challenges we face – from an increase in COVID cases to a possible hurricane to a national economic crisis driven by Trump’s own mishandling of the pandemic. We don’t need more weekend golf trips. We need a president who will work to contain this pandemic effectively, provide moral support for a grieving nation, and protect all Virginians.”