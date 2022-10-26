Bill Payment Assistance Programs For Eligible Households

News Release From Virginia Natural Gas

Now is the time to start preparing for cooler weather which can result in higher heating costs as the thermostats go up and natural gas usage increases to keep homes warm and comfortable. The approaching heating season can cause difficulties for some households due to the increased demand for more energy to stay warm and the associated higher energy bills.

Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) wants to help customers better prepare for this year’s heating season by reminding those who may be income-eligible that there are available financial assistance programs that could help offset their winter heating costs.

Customers may be eligible to receive state and federal assistance to help pay energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). General enrollment for LIHEAP began on Tuesday, October 11th, and continues through Friday, November 11th. To learn more, use this link: https://www.virginianaturalgas.com/company/press-room/virginia-natural-gas-reminds-customers-of-bill-payment-assistanc.html.

