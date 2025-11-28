Bishop Kim Brown to Deliver Norfolk State University Keynote

Bishop Kim W. Brown will deliver the keynote address at Norfolk State University’s commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the NSU campus. Approximately 400 are expected to graduate.

Brown, a 1984 graduate of Norfolk State University, currently serves as the Rector of the Norfolk State University Board of Visitors and is recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus.

He is the Presiding Prelate of The Mount Global Fellowship of Churches, a dynamic ministry with seven campuses across Virginia and North Carolina, as well as a new cyber site. For over 33 years, he has served as Senior Site Pastor of The Mount Chesapeake, leading its transformation from 75 members in 1990 to a thriving congregation of more than 15,000. His innovative, inclusive approach to ministry continues to impact diverse communities and generations.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at Norfolk State, Brown pursued theological studies at Virginia Union University’s Samuel D. Proctor School of Theology, earning a Master of Divinity in 1991 and a Doctor of Ministry in 1998. His academic and spiritual foundation has fueled a vision for expansive, transformative ministry.

Beyond the pulpit, Brown has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the community. He served on the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center Board of Authority from 2008 to 2021, including two terms as Chairman. In 2023, the hospital’s Interfaith Chapel was dedicated in honor of Bishop Brown and his wife, Elder Valerie Brown. His accolades include Chesapeake’s First Citizen Award (2017) and the Men for Hope Trailblazer Award. In 2024, Inside Business named Bishop and Elder Brown among the region’s top 25 most influential leaders, recognizing them as a “Power Couple of Ministry.”

Married since 1989, Bishop and Elder Brown share a commitment to family and faith. They have two children—Pastor James “LJay” Brown and Dr. Kimberly Williams—alongside their spouses and four beloved grandchildren. Together, they lead K.W. Brown International Ministries Inc., dedicated to spiritual growth and empowerment.