Black Lives Matter: Judge sentences three men who killed Amaud Arbery to life in prison

By Angela Jones

After a prosecutor asked the mother of Amaud Arbery, Wanda Cooper Jones, if she would accept a plea deal for the three men who killed her son just before their sentencing, Cooper Jones went before Judge Timothy R. Walmsley and asked that the men receive no leniency. She state that they had no remorse and that they lied on her son and his family.

Cooper Jones asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence for all three men. The judge sentenced Gregory and Travis McMichael to life in prison without the possibility of parole and handed down a sentence to their neighbor, William Bryan, of life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.



The three White men were convicted after chasing and killing 25-year-old Arbery, who was African American, while he was jogging through their neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. During the hearing, the judge held a moment of silence that he said represented a “fraction” of the time it took for the three men to chase, terrorize, and finally kill Arbery.

