Blue Catfish: Challenge and Chance for Chesapeake Bay

Join the Virginia Cooperative Extension for an in-depth exploration of the challenges and possibilities posed by the blue catfish. Tech Talk will feature Dr. Michael Schwarz, Director of the VT Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC). Attendees will learn more about the Virginia Seafood AREC and will be provided an inside look at the problems and opportunities that surround the blue catfish, an invasive species that is changing the landscape of our seafood industry. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at the VT Newport News Center.

This event is free, open to the public, but attendance is limited to in-person only (no virtual participation) . If you are interested in participating, please register online in advance. If you have questions, please contact Lynda King.