Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarship

The Bob Marley: One Love Social Impact Scholarships will support 10 rising sophomore, junior and senior students pursing degrees in community organizing, nonprofit management, public policy, or social justice related degree programs with a minimum 2.5 GPA. Applicant must be enrolled at one of the following academic institutions: Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta, Dillard University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Eligibility Requirements:

• Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

• Applicant must identify as Black or African American

• Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA

• Current classification must be freshman, sophomore or junior

• Must attend one of the listed Historically Black Colleges and Universities

• Must be pursuing a degree in one of the majors listed

Application Materials:

• Complete 2-part online application (must be submitted by 11:59 pm ET by April 30, 2024)

• Submit response to essay prompt

• How has the life and legacy of Bob Marley influenced your life and social activism aspirations?

• Submit Transcript (unofficial accepted)

• Submit two (2) letters of recommendation

• Submit resume demonstrating work experience, extracurricular activities, honors, community service and other special skills

• Submit recent professional photograph suitable for publication. Photograph must be high resolution, no less than 72 dpi (does not have to professional taken)

For assistance or questions contact scholarships@cbcfinc.org.

Award

$5,000

Deadline

04/30/2024



Upload a legible copy of your current transcript in a PDF file. We must be able to read clearly the name of academic institution, student name and information, courses, grades and other information detailed on the transcript (unofficial accepted).



Upload resume in a PDF file listing your employment, community service, academic information, extracurricular activities, honors and special skills.



Upload a recent professional headshot suitable for publication. This photograph will be used in reports and biographies both internally and externally. Photographs should be high resolution, (5000×4000 pixels) and no less than 72 dpi.