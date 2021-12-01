BOGO Ticket Packages on Sale Now for the 2022 CIAA Basketball Championship Tournament in Baltimore

The Magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Legendary DJ Kool to perform at Official CIAA Events during Tournament Week (February 22-26)

Charlotte, NC (December 1, 2021) –The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, announced today that Buy One Get One (BOGO) Half Off Ticket Packages are now on sale for the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament set to tip-off February 22-26 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.



BOGO ticket packages for the highly anticipated CIAA Basketball Tournament, featuring 22 action-packed games, are now available via Ticketmaster as well as the league office and its participating member institutions. Special priced BOGO packages are on sale through December 17, or while supplies last. Single-session tickets will go on sale in early February.



In addition to the highly anticipated Division II basketball championship, the annual tournament will again offer a multitude of official celebratory affiliated events that appeal to a diverse demographic of alumni and fans, including community engagement, Super Saturday, step-shows, concerts. Staple events such as Fan Fest, Education Day, and Career Expo will again be featured during tournament week, one of the country’s premier college basketball and cultural experiences.



Confirmed performers for CIAA tournament week include The Magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Legendary DJ Kool.



This will be the conference’s first basketball championship in Baltimore since 1952 after hosting a Charm City-themed virtual tournament experience in February 2021. Fan housing and hotel packages are currently available at ciaatournament.org.

Businesses looking to activate in Vendor Village at Fan Fest, tournament week’s signature ancillary experience, can apply and learn more details HERE.



Participant registration and vending opportunities for Career Expo as well as CIAA Education Day, which attracts over 6,000+ students annually, are now available HERE. Information for both events, which will offer in-person and virtual activation this year for the first time in the tournament’s history, is also available at ciaatournament.org.



For the best available lodging rates at a wide variety of hotels in the Baltimore area, tournament attendees are strongly encouraged to utilize Conference Direct, the CIAA’s official hotel booking partner. Information on booking hotel reservations can also be found at ciaatournament.org.



The CIAA and its partners are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment throughout tournament week and will follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. For more information on safety practices and guidelines, visit the COVID-19 Guidelines and Protocols landing page at ciaatournament.org. Updates to this information may occur based on public health recommendations, so potential attendees are strongly encouraged to review regularly.



The first CIAA men’s tournament took place in 1946 at Turner’s Arena in Washington, D.C. and was presented on a budget of only $500. Over the next seven decades, the tournament has become one of the most successful annual college events in the country, adding the women’s Championship in 1975. It is one of the select few collegiate basketball tournaments in the nation that features both men and women competition in the same facility, during the same week. The celebrated HBCU tournament draws approximately 150,000 fans and alumni from across the U.S. and scored a coveted spot on the 2018 and 2019 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism list as proclaimed by Sports Destination Management.



For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. To get the latest updates on the CIAA Tournament, visit ciaatournament.org.


