Booster Shots Now Approved for Children ages 5 to 11

By: City of Newport News

Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children ages 5 through 11 years old receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech five months after their initial vaccination series.

Since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized and more than 180 have died.

Additionally, the CDC strengthened its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised, and everyone 50 and older, receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster.

Go to www.vaccines.gov for appointment and vaccine availability near you.