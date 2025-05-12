Boyd Gaming Pledges $1 Million to Norfolk State University

NORFOLK – Boyd Gaming today pledged $1 million to Norfolk State University in support of the Tourism & Hospitality Management program in the University’s School of Business.

As part of Boyd’s pledge agreement to the University, Boyd will become the title sponsor of the Boyd Gaming Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management.

“Since we broke ground on our Norfolk casino resort project last year, Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Tribe have been committed to building a mutually beneficial partnership with our neighbors at Norfolk State University,” said Ron Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of the Norfolk casino. “We are honored today to further expand our partnership with our $1 million pledge in support of Norfolk State University’s Tourism & Hospitality Management program. We look forward to working closely with our friends and partners at NSU in the years ahead as we build a best-in-class team, and create exciting career opportunities for Norfolk State graduates at our resort.”

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with one of the leading gaming corporations in the United States,” said Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University. “Our Department of Tourism & Hospitality is the perfect place to prepare the next generation of gaming professionals. The Norfolk State-Boyd Gaming partnership is yet another example of the University serving as a catalyst for economic development within the City of Norfolk and Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Norfolk State University pledge comes days after Boyd and the Pamunkey Tribe announced grants to Old Dominion University and Tidewater Community College. These partnerships with local institutions of higher education are part of a broader effort to develop educational and training opportunities in support of the Norfolk casino’s workforce needs. The $750 million resort casino is anticipated to employ approximately 850 people in a variety of roles, including information technology, accounting, hospitality, security, and gaming.

Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Tribe anticipate opening a transitional gaming facility in late 2025, followed by the permanent casino resort in late 2027. The permanent casino resort will feature 1,500 slot machines and 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, eight food and beverage outlets, live entertainment, and a 45,000-square-foot outdoor amenity deck.

Additional information on the project is available at https://norfolk.boydgaming.com, and renderings of the project are available at https://media.boydgaming.com/norfolk.