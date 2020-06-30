Boys & Girls Clubs Providing Free Summer Meals

To ensure young people have the food they need during the summer, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula is continuing their Grab-and-Go meal program. Breakfast and dinner meals are provided every weekday between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at eight Club locations in Hampton and Newport News. Meals are available to all youth ages 18 and under and people do not need to be a member of a club to receive a meal.

Meals are available at the following clubs:

Aqueduct, 13244 Aqueduct Dr, Newport News, 23602

Citizens, 1815 Shell Rd, Hampton, 23661

Crossroads Village, 12749 Nettles Dr, Newport News, 23601

Greater Hampton Roads, 629 Hampton Ave, Newport News, 23607

Marshall Courts, 3301 Marshall Ave, Newport News, 23607

Peninsula, 429 Thorncliff Dr, Newport News, 23608

Pinedale Manor, 705 Adams Dr, Newport News, 23601

Tyler Avenue, 95 N. Tyler Ave, Newport News, 23601

Boys & Girls Clubs have been serving meals to youth throughout the community during the pandemic. Initially, an average of 350 young people received food each day, however this number has increased to nearly 800 kids daily.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clubs will remain closed through August. To continue to serve kids and teens, Clubs are offering virtual programming and weekly wellness check-ins, in addition to the Grab-and-Go meals. To learn more, visit www.bagclub.com.