Boys Home of Virginia Honor Roll Students

Boys Home of Virginia is excited to announce the students who achieved A and A/B honor roll for the first nine weeks of the fall semester. Skylar Pruitt, an A honor roll student, was asked what contributed to his high achievement. He stated, “I worked hard and focused. I knew what I wanted to achieve. I worked diligently to make it happen.” Accelerated

Reader is a program that will be introduced in the second nine weeks of the semester. The goal of the program is to assist all students in achieving a higher reading level. Boys Home is proud of all the honor roll students. Congratulations!



Front row (left to right) | Rylee Callis and Skylar Pruitt (A honor roll)



Second row (left to right) | Christofer Silvas-Holguin, Ephy Morris, Jareem Reid, Tim Kengni, Sedekee Koroma, Nicholas Rodgers, Kemon Lewis, Noe Tenke, and Mason Peterson (A/B honor roll)



Third row (left to right) | Sage Custalow, Akon Deng, Isaiah Giday, Cody Payne, Deleon Lee and Mulu Slawta (A/B honor roll)