Education Featured Local Local News Photos Scholarships 

Boys Home of Virginia Honor Roll Students

HRM Staff , , , , , ,

Boys Home of Virginia is excited to announce the students who achieved A and A/B honor roll for the first nine weeks of the fall semester. Skylar Pruitt, an A honor roll student, was asked what contributed to his high achievement. He stated, “I worked hard and focused. I knew what I wanted to achieve. I worked diligently to make it happen.” Accelerated
Reader is a program that will be introduced in the second nine weeks of the semester. The goal of the program is to assist all students in achieving a higher reading level. Boys Home is proud of all the honor roll students. Congratulations!

Front row (left to right) | Rylee Callis and Skylar Pruitt (A honor roll)

Second row (left to right) | Christofer Silvas-Holguin, Ephy Morris, Jareem Reid, Tim Kengni, Sedekee Koroma, Nicholas Rodgers, Kemon Lewis, Noe Tenke, and Mason Peterson (A/B honor roll)

Third row (left to right) | Sage Custalow, Akon Deng, Isaiah Giday, Cody Payne, Deleon Lee and Mulu Slawta (A/B honor roll)

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger and to receive our Weekly Newsletter