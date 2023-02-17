Boys Home of Virginia/Quilt Raffle

By: Boys Home of Virginia

A successful man has to start somewhere…All successful men were once boys. But not all boys become successful men. Whether it’s due to lack of positive role models, qualifying living circumstances, or a welcoming school environment. We provide each, so that boys can go on to be successful men. Men who will take care of their families. Men who will contribute their gifts. Men who will be role models for the next generation of men. At Boys Home of Virginia, we show our boys that every day is a step toward that success.

