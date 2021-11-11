For the second year in a row, Boys Home of Virginia has qualified to receive a $25,000 matching grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund. Any online donation made through www.givetoboyshome.org from $1 to $500 will be matched 1:1. Donors wishing to give more than $500 can break it down into multiple donations in order to take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity.

All donations received online during this Holiday Match program will be used to continue the mission of Boys Home. Donations help provide food, shelter, clothing, education, and spiritual development for all residents of Boys Home.



Boys Home has been blessed by the generosity of donors in the past and hope to reach their goal of a full $25,000 match again this year. For more information on how to take advantage of this donation match, please call Sandra Scruggs at 540-965-7715 or visit the Boys Home website at www.boyshomeofva.org.