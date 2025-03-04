Boys Home Senior, Ephy Morris, Joins 1,000 Point Club in Basketball

On Saturday, March 1, Ephy Morris scored 21 points during an away game against Quantico Middle/High School. The points pushed him into a career achievement of 1,005 cumulative points. In the history of the Boys Home basketball program, Ephy is the fourth student to join this elite club. Boys Home is planning a celebration to recognize his incredible accomplishment.

After the game, Ephy was asked for a quote. He stated, “I did not think I had the opportunity for this achievement, since our last game was canceled. I was just playing to enjoy my last game. At a certain point during the game, Head Coach Smith told me I only needed five more points to reach 1,000. Luckily, my teammates put me in a good position to score with a three-point shot and then a layup. After those two shots, I knew I had made it. I realized in that moment, that all the hard work I put in helped me achieve this milestone. I am grateful.” The lessons at Boys Home of Virginia extend far beyond the classroom. Our programs, such as athletics, teach our students the valuable principles of discipline, teamwork, and the importance of putting in the work to achieve a goal. The staff, students, and Boys Home community are excited to celebrate Ephy’s achievement. At Boys Home, what’s learned here is for life.

Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations.

For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, please visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org.