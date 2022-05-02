Bracket Set for 2022 CIAA Softball Championship

By: Ben Baxter

Semifinal and Championship rounds will feature new host site, RF&P Park, in Glen Allen, VA

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the field for its 2022 Softball Championship. The double-elimination tournament featuring the top eight CIAA teams, based on conference winning percentage, will begin Tuesday, May 3 with quarterfinal action on the campus of the higher seed. Advancing teams will head to the semifinal and championship rounds on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, which will be hosted at RF&P Park in Glen Allen, VA.



All quarterfinal games will begin at 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (if game is necessary), unless otherwise noted by the hosting institution. First pitch on Friday is set for 10 a.m. while Saturday’s action will begin with the final elimination game at 11 a.m. First pitch for the championship round is tentatively slated for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.



This year’s field is led by top overall seed Claflin, who finished the regular season with a 15-1 conference record on their way to claiming their second CIAA Southern Division title in as many seasons. The Lady Panthers will host no. 8 seed Johnson C. Smith (6-10 in the CIAA), who secured their spot in the tournament on the final day of the regular season with an 8-3 upset win over division foe Fayetteville State.



Virginia State (11-4) enters as the no. 2 seed and will host in-state rival Virginia Union (9-7), who comes in as the no. 7 seed (Note: first pitch for this game is set for 3:00 p.m.). CIAA Northern Division champion Bowie State (11-4) comes in as the no. 3 seed and will host no. 6 seed Elizabeth City State (10-6) while fourth seeded Winston-Salem State (11-5) will play host to fifth seeded Fayetteville State (11-5).



Quarterfinal action will be live streamed by the host institution on the CIAA Sports Network (CIAASN – https://theciaasn.com/). All semifinal and championship games this weekend will also be broadcast live via the CIAASN.



Live stats will be available for all semifinal and championship games. Fans can follow all of Friday and Saturday’s action here: https://theciaa.com/sidearmstats/softball/summary.



A complete look at the softball championship bracket can be viewed HERE. For all information on the 2022 CIAA Softball Championship, please visit HERE.