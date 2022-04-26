Bracket set for 2022 CIAA Women’s Tennis Championship

By: Ben Baxter

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2022 Women’s Tennis Championship bracket, which will take place April 26-30. Quarterfinal action begins this Tuesday, April 26 on the campus of the higher seed. Advancing teams will then compete in the semifinals on Friday, April 29 with the championship match taking place on Saturday, April 30. Both the semifinal and championship rounds will be hosted at the VSU Tennis Complex on the campus of Virginia State University. The tournament is free and open to the public.

The match format will consist of three doubles followed by six singles (3-6 format).

The top seven teams, based on conference winning percentage, make up this year’s conference tournament field. Shaw University (15-3 overall, 10-0 in conference play) is seeking to claim for its fourth straight conference title, fifth in the last six seasons, and will receive a bye in the opening round of the tournament as the no. 1 seed.

Quarterfinal matches include no. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith University (8-6, 8-2) hosting no. 7 Virginia State University (6-4, 5-4) along with no. 3 Bowie State University (10-3, 8-2) hosting no. 6 seed Livingstone College and no. 4 seed Elizabeth City State University (2-10, 2-8) will face off against no. 5 Winston-Salem State University (3-8, 2-8). Opening round matches will begin at 2:00 p.m. (ET), unless otherwise stated by the host institution.

Teams advancing to Friday’s semifinal round will begin play at 11:30 a.m. (ET). Championship match is slated for 12:00 noon with the awards ceremony immediately following the last match.

For more information about the CIAA and the 2022 Women’s Tennis Championship, visit www.theciaa.com or the 2022 CIAA Women’s Tennis Championship page. Fans can also follow the conference on Facebook (The CIAA), Twitter (@CIAAForLife), and Instagram (@CIAASports).