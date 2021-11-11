Bracket Set for the 2021 CIAA Volleyball Championship

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2021 volleyball championship bracket. First round matches will be hosted on campus on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with advancing teams playing in the semi-finals on Saturday, November 20 at Bowie State University in Bowie, MD. The championship match will take place on Sunday, November 21.

The top eight (8) teams will look to battle for the 2021 CIAA Volleyball Championship. With a 15-1 conference record during the regular season, Shaw enters this year’s tournament as the top seed followed by no. 2 seed Fayetteville State, no. 3 seed Elizabeth City State, and no. 4 seed Virginia State. No. 5 seed Claflin, no. 6 seed Winston-Salem State, no. 7 seed Saint Augustine’s, and no. 8 seed Johnson C. Smith will round out this year’s tournament field.

Shaw clinched the CIAA Northern Division title on Thursday, November 4 with a 3-1 victory over Elizabeth City State, finishing with a perfect 10-0 record in divisional play.

With a perfect 10-0 record in division play, Fayetteville State secured the CIAA Southern Division title for the second straight season. The Broncos completed the regular season with a 14-2 conference record.

The quarterfinal round will open on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on the campus of Elizabeth City State and 6:00 p.m. on the campuses of Virginia State, Shaw, and Fayetteville State. Semi-final matches are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday while the championship match will tip off on Sunday at 12 p.m.

The 2021 CIAA Volleyball Championship at Leonidas James Sports Complex in Bowie, MD is free and open to the public. In accordance with the host institution, Bowie State University, all patrons must show proof of vaccination to attend the 2021 CIAA Volleyball Championship. Patrons looking to attend quarterfinal matches will need to follow the policy of each host institution.

Quarterfinal matches will be streamed live by each host institution and available on the CIAA Sports Network (CIAASN). Semi-final and championship matches will also be streamed live on the CIAASN (https://theciaasn.com/).

To get the latest updates on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and on Twitch. For all updates on the conference tournament, visit the CIAA Volleyball Championship page.